English version of the column published in Jang by Ishtiaq Baig

Yasin Malik is an important and unforgettable name in the Kashmir freedom movement, having dedicated much of his youth and life to fighting against Indian oppression in occupied Kashmir. He is currently enduring hardships in an Indian prison. Various cases are pending against him in Indian courts, including allegations of terrorism, money laundering, and links with Pakistan’s intelligence agency, ISI. However, a recent Al Jazeera TV report, have stirred a new controversy by raising the question: Is Yasin Malik an asset of Indian agencies?

The Al Jazeera report claims that Yasin Malik, in an affidavit of 84 pages submitted to an Indian court, acknowledged having been in contact with the Indian government, prime ministers, ministers, intelligence agencies, and other high-level officials since the 1990s. The report suggests that he was assured that if he gave up violence and pursued a peaceful struggle, no cases would be filed against him. It further claims that Yasin Malik worked with several Indian prime ministers and intelligence agents who facilitated meetings with Pakistani militant groups for peace talks. As per report, the turning point in Yasin Malik’s life came in 2019, after the Pulwama suicide attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were killed, and his organization, JKLF, was blamed for it. He was arrested and imprisoned in New Delhi’s Tihar Jail, and JKLF was banned. However, his wife, Mushaal Malik, vehemently denied the allegations raised in the Al Jazeera report, stating that all the accusations against her husband were fabricated, misleading, and part of an Indian narrative. She emphasized that these claims were a gross injustice to her husband’s lifelong sacrifices and painted a false image of him working on India’s behalf instead of serving the Kashmiri people.

It is well known that Yasin Malik and his family have made tremendous sacrifices for the cause of Kashmir’s freedom. Mashal Malik, in particular, has shown immense dedication. I had the honor of knowing the family and inviting her to Karachi on August 5th, during the “Kashmir Exploitation Day” event. The event was attended by the Consul General of China, Mr. Yang Youdong, as well as consuls from other countries. During this event, the Chinese Consul General praised Mushaal Malik for her ongoing struggle for her husband’s freedom.

During her visit to Karachi, Mushaal Malik revealed to us that her mother, Rehana Hussain, was allegedly poisoned and killed by India’s intelligence agency, RAW, with the aim of targeting her. This was a clear indication that India sees Mushaal Malik and her family as a threat rather than an asset. If Yasin Malik were truly an asset of India, his wife and daughter would not be targets of RAW.

It is no longer a secret that India is using every possible tactic to discredit the Kashmiri freedom leadership. At times, they are labeled as pawns of Pakistan’s intelligence agencies, terrorists, or even assets of India. This is all part of a psychological and ideological warfare where the aim is to establish mental and intellectual control over Kashmir, more than merely occupying the land. The allegations against Yasin Malik appear to be a part of a false propaganda campaign, where evidence is weak, and contradictions exist within the claims themselves. This raises questions about the authenticity of the affidavit and the documentary evidence presented.

Yasin Malik, a man who has spent much of his life in Indian jails, with his wife and daughter separated from him, is being slandered through these allegations as part of a larger conspiracy to weaken him in the eyes of the public. Given his current imprisonment in an Indian jail, it is possible that the affidavit presented in court was obtained under duress, as part of a strategy by the Indian government or its opponents to tarnish his image, destroy his credibility, and undermine the Kashmiri freedom struggle.

Yasin Malik is neither an asset of India nor Pakistan; he is a symbol of the collective conscience and freedom of the Kashmiri people. His struggle, sacrifices, and steadfastness will be remembered in history as a golden example. The negative Indian propaganda against him is part of a malicious plot to damage the Kashmir freedom movement, and it is our responsibility to foil this conspiracy. It is no longer necessary to prove who Yasin Malik truly is; what we must prove is how long the truth can be suppressed. If India thinks that by defaming Yasin Malik, it will end the Kashmir freedom struggle, it is a delusion.