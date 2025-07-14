Advertisements

WASHINGTON, July 14 – Almost two-thirds of the lawyers in the U.S. Justice Department’s Federal Programs Branch, the unit responsible for defending key Trump administration policies, have resigned or plan to leave, according to a list reviewed by Reuters. The departures include 69 of roughly 110 attorneys, many of whom cited burnout, ethical concerns, and discomfort with controversial legal positions they were expected to defend.

This exodus, largely voluntary, reflects deep internal unrest over cases involving restrictions on birthright citizenship, defunding elite universities like Harvard, and dismantling federal agencies. While some turnover is typical during administrative transitions, current and former DOJ officials say the scale under Trump’s second term is highly abnormal.

Lawyers told Reuters they were demoralized by defending what they saw as legally dubious actions. Some feared being forced to misrepresent facts or bend legal norms in court — raising concerns of potential ethics violations. Many said they were left to defend policies without adequate legal grounding or clear communication from the White House.

Despite this, DOJ leadership insists the unit remains essential to Trump’s broader legal strategy. They noted ongoing efforts to fill vacancies, including hiring political appointees with conservative legal backgrounds and temporarily reassigning attorneys from other divisions.

The Federal Programs Branch is central to upholding Trump’s high-profile policies in court and pushing back against class-action lawsuits. The recent Supreme Court ruling limiting judges’ ability to block policies nationwide may further intensify the unit’s role.

Attorney General Pam Bondi recently warned DOJ lawyers not to let personal beliefs interfere with defending Trump’s agenda, adding pressure to an already overburdened staff. Internal unrest escalated after a former supervisor was fired for allegedly not forcefully defending the administration in a deportation case, prompting a whistleblower complaint.

While the DOJ and White House defend their legal positions and dismiss concerns as politically motivated, insiders describe a toxic environment where career attorneys feel caught between legal ethics and political loyalty.