The National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) has uncovered that not only websites but also mobile applications are being used in the illegal sale of stolen data, according to sources familiar with the investigation.

During its ongoing probe, the NCCIA team found that several apps were actively facilitating the trade of stolen information. Investigators are now examining both the websites and mobile platforms linked to the activity, with a focus on determining whether the compromised data was obtained before or after 2023.

Authorities have resolved to arrest individuals involved in these transactions and to ensure that all identified websites and apps are permanently blocked. Legal action will be pursued under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) against those held accountable.