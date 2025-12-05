Karachi, December 5, 2025: NBP’s Aitemaad Islamic Advance Salary has been honored with Qorus Reinvention Silver Award 2025. The awards celebrated the best innovations from the Middle East and Africa (MEA) at the third Qorus Reinvention Awards ceremony, organized in Dubai. National Bank of Pakistan was selected in the Distribution category for its unique idea, strong customer impact, smooth execution and industry-first product.

This year, programs collectively attracted nearly 600 entries from leading banks and insurers across the globe. Founded in 1971, Qorus is a global nonprofit organization established by banks and insurance companies. Its ecosystem combines research, insights, events, exclusive data, and active communities on one platform. Qorus provides a neutral platform for sharing best practices and facilitating collaboration among a network of 1,200 financial groups across 120 countries, empowering the financial industry to innovate and grow.

Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO, National Bank of Pakistan, congratulated the Islamic banking team and stakeholders behind this achievement and said: “This recognition is a testament to the invaluable guidance of our Shariah Board, the support of our regulators, and the dedication of the entire NBP family. Aitemaad Islamic Advance Salary reflects our commitment to Islamic banking excellence, customer convenience, and meaningful financial inclusion. I deeply appreciate the collective effort that has made this milestone possible.”

Mr. Fouad Farrukh, Group Chief, Aitemaad Islamic Banking Group (AIBG), also commended the teams involved, saying: “Being recognized on a global platform reinforces the strength of our vision and the hard work invested in developing Shariah-compliant solutions that truly serve our customers. This achievement highlights our continuous drive to innovate, enhance customer experience, and expand the reach of Islamic banking across Pakistan.”

As NBP continues its journey towards innovation-led growth, this recognition further strengthens its resolve to deliver reliable, inclusive, and transformative financial solutions. The bank remains committed to supporting customers through products that bring convenience, value, and lasting impact.