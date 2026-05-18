Karachi, May 18, 2026 — National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has secured seven Best Practice Awards at the Global Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Benchmarks (GDEIB) Awards 2026, underscoring the Bank’s growing commitment to fostering an inclusive and equitable workplace culture.

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The awards recognize NBP’s sustained efforts to strengthen diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) practices across its organizational framework while aligning with international standards and evolving workplace expectations.

Representing the Bank at the award ceremony, Saman Abbasi received the honors on behalf of NBP alongside her team.

The recognition reflects the Bank’s strategic focus on building inclusive policies, encouraging wider representation, and promoting a culture rooted in fairness, respect, and equal opportunity. NBP stated that inclusive institutions are better equipped to drive sustainable growth, strengthen organizational culture, and create long-term impact.

As one of Pakistan’s leading financial institutions, NBP continues to advance its people-centric agenda through progressive workplace initiatives and institutional reforms aimed at supporting a modern, forward-looking banking environment.

About National Bank of Pakistan

National Bank of Pakistan is one of Pakistan’s premier financial institutions, playing a longstanding role in supporting economic growth, financial inclusion, and national development through an extensive banking network and diversified financial services.