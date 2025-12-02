Karachi, Pakistan – 2nd December 2025: National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) marked Men’s Day with an insightful and engaging program at the Head Office Auditorium, bringing together senior leadership and employees for an afternoon focused on acknowledgment, reflection, and professional well-being.

The event opened with “Behind the Titles,” a leadership conversation featuring Mr. Adnan Nasir, SEVP & Group Chief, Digital Banking Group

Mr. Ismail Yusuf, SEVP & Group Chief, Treasury & Capital Markets Group, Mr. Faisal Topra, SEVP, Retail Banking Group.

The discussion explored perspectives on leadership, expectations, and the lived experiences that shaped their professional journeys.

This was followed by “The Happiness Advantage,” a keynote session delivered by Adeel Azhar — a well-known FM Host. His talk emphasized mindset, balance, and emotional well-being.

The event emphasized that Men’s Day represents an opportunity to acknowledge the contribution, presence, and professionalism of male colleagues across the institution, while reinforcing the importance of dialogue and holistic well-being. The program concluded with employees engaging informally with the panelists and keynote speaker, reflecting on the themes discussed throughout the session.

About National Bank of Pakistan

National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) is one of the country’s leading public sector commercial banks, serving millions of customers through an extensive domestic and international network. As the Nation’s Bank, NBP continues to play a central role in supporting economic activity, strengthening communities, and investing in people-centric initiatives that advance capability, engagement, and organizational excellence.

Advertisements