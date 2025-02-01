Karachi (Sports Reporter) – Punjab’s Shahid Aftab won the NBP 49th National Snooker Championship, defeating National Bank’s Muhammad Sajjad 7-5 in an exciting final. NBP’s Senior Vice President Mudassir Inamullah was the guest of honor, and he, alongside PBSA Chairman Alamgir Shaikh, presented trophies and awards to the winning and runner-up cueists and other players.

According to Tournament Director Naveed Kapadia, the final, held at the NBP Sports Complex Snooker Arena on Saturday, was a thrilling contest between NBP’s Muhammad Sajjad and Punjab’s Shahid Aftab. At one point, Sajjad was trailing 5-2, but he fought back to level the score at 5-5. However, Shahid Aftab clinched the next two frames to win the final and claim the title. The frame scores were 69-9, 92-28, 48-70, 73-19, 49-70, 74-38, 79-24, 62-66, 22-63, 25-69, 81-36, and 71-61. Shahid Aftab played remarkable breaks of 82 in the second frame, 52 in the sixth, 79 in the seventh, and 81 in the eleventh. Muhammad Sajjad also made a 52 break in the third and ninth frames.

NBP Senior Vice President Mudassir Inamullah and PBSA Chairman Alamgir Shaikh with the winner and runner-up cueists of the NBP 49th National Snooker Championship, along with PBSA President Javed Karim, Hon. Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Ramzi, NBP Sports Head Shar Muhammad, Tournament Director Naveed Kapadia, Adil Murtaza, Farhan Rafique, and other distinguished guests.

Shahid Aftab, the champion, received a cash prize of Rs. 200,000, while Muhammad Sajjad, the runner-up, was awarded Rs. 100,000. A special cash prize of Rs. 50,000 was presented to Muhammad Asif for his 147 break in the championship. The closing ceremony was attended by NBP’s Senior Vice President Mudassir Inamullah, PBSA Chairman Alamgir Shaikh, PBSA President Javed Karim, Hon. Secretary Zulfiqar Ali Ramzi, NBP Sports Head Shar Muhammad, Tournament Director Naveed Kapadia, and other distinguished guests including Adil Murtaza and Farhan Rafique.