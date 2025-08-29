The Board of Directors of National Bank of Pakistan “NBP” “the Bank” met yesterday to approve the interim condensed financial statements of the Bank for the half-year ended June 30, 2025.

Delivering another period of strong performance, the Bank reported a total income of PKR 157.1 Bn, reflecting an increase of PKR 58 Bn or 58.4% over PKR 99.2 Bn in H1’24. The results reflect robust contributions from both fund- based and non-fund income streams.

In a reducing interest rate environment, gross interest income stood at PKR 411 Bn, a 27.4% YoY decline versus PKR 566 Bn in the same period last year. Importantly, cost of funds dropped sharply by 43% YoY to PKR 280.3 Bn, enabling net interest income to close at PKR 130.6 Bn, marking a 76% YoY increase. Benefiting from a buoyant market environment, the Bank booked capital gains of PKR 5.3 Bn, taking total non-fund income to PKR 26.6 Bn, a 6.3% rise YoY. Dividend income was recorded at PKR 3.1 Bn versus PKR 3.0 Bn in H1’24, while fee and commission income grew by 22.3% YoY to PKR 14.7 Bn, reflecting continued strength in branch banking operations.

Advertisements

I will be grateful, if you kindly publish this press release.