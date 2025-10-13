Karachi, October 13,2025 – NBP at forefront of Digital Transformation towards cashless Banking in

Pakistan, enabled National Accountability Bureau on Smartpay. The initiative has enabled fast, secure,

and paperless transaction processing solution to bring ease for round the clock payments. This

milestone demonstrates NBP's commitment to delivering efficient and transparent digital payment

solutions, further strengthening NBP’s role in supporting institutional partners with reliable electronic

services.

To mark this milestone, a signing ceremony was held at NAB Headquarters, led by Chairman NAB Lt.

Gen. Nazir Ahmed (R). The event was also graced by Syed Farooq Hasan, Group Head (A) NBP, along

with senior officials from both organizations. During the ceremony, the NAB Chairman initiated the

online transfer of funds, directly crediting the bank accounts of the affectees.

Previously, NAB returned funds to affectees through bulk pay orders issued via NBP’s relationship

branch—a manual and time-consuming process that required physical visits to NAB offices. With this

digitized solution, NBP has revolutionized the disbursement process, ensuring funds are transferred

directly and efficiently into affectees’ accounts.

The new system ensures that the refunds are processed faster, more securely, and with greater ease for

the citizens. NBP is working with NAB on this important initiative towards greater transparency and

digital efficiency in the financial system of Pakistan. The bank continues to support initiatives that

protect citizens and build trust in financial institutions.

This new system reflects the bank’s commitment to innovation and its role as a partner in building a

safer and more people-friendly financial ecosystem.

