Karachi, August 12, 2025 – The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP), in collaboration with Indus Hospital & Health Network, has successfully launched the NBP Blood Donation Drive 2025 across Karachi,

Hyderabad, Multan, and Bahawalpur—underscoring the bank’s strong commitment to health, humanity,

and national responsibility.

This life-saving initiative featured awareness sessions followed by full-day blood donation activities,

where employees came together to donate blood voluntarily and support Pakistan’s ongoing healthcare

needs. All donors received free health screenings and testing for nine medical indicators, including

Hepatitis B & C, HIV, and more—emphasizing NBP’s care for both the nation and its people.

Speaking regarding the initiative, NBP President Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie shared:

“As the Nation’s Bank, we believe that leadership must reflect empathy and action. This campaign is not

only about saving lives—it is about building a culture of compassion and public service.”

With the overwhelming participation from staff in all four cities and the active involvement of senior

leadership, NBP continues to set the standard for public sector institutions championing social impact.