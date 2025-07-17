Advertisements

Karachi : NBP Aitemaad Islamic Banking proudly unveiled the new premises of Islamic Banking Branch in DHA Phase-2 Karachi, catering to the diverse financial needs of the local business community while ensuring accessible and convenient banking services for the residents in the surrounding communities. By inaugurating this branch, NBP Aitemaad Islamic Banking reinforces its commitment to fostering economic growth and prosperity in the area.

Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President & CEO NBP, Mr. Fouad Farrukh, SEVP & Group Chief, AIBG and Mr. Karim Akram Khan, SEVP & Group Chief, LCMG inaugurated the branch. Respected customers of the branch also graced the inauguration ceremony. The branch’s opening signifies NBP Aitemaad Islamic Banking commitment towards the business community and providing exceptional banking services to all individuals.

Advertisements