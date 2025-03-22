Pakistani actress and model Nazish Jahangir is at the center of a legal dispute after fellow actor Aswad Haroon filed a fraud case against her. The controversy has drawn widespread attention on social media and news platforms, shifting the spotlight from her acting career to legal troubles.

A Lahore court issued non-bailable arrest warrants for Jahangir on Tuesday, intensifying the case’s media coverage. In response, she shared a cryptic message on Instagram about resilience, hinting at her ongoing struggle. Taking a firm stance, Jahangir has warned against defamation, stating that she will pursue legal action against any media outlets, social media accounts, or individuals spreading false claims about her. As the case develops, she remains resolute in defending her reputation and challenging the allegations.