Nazia Ejaz ‘s solo exhibition , ” Borderlands ” , opens on Tuesday , October 28 , 2025 from 4 pm – 7 pm @ Canvas Gallery.

“Borderlands is an exploration of the human spirit and its intricate relationship with the shifting landscapes of our lives. The notion that we are made of stardust , that the universe gathers within us to observe itself , reminds me that the border between inner and outer worlds is porous.”

A graduate of the prestigious National College of Arts ( NCA ) , Lahore, Nazia has an MFA from both the Slade School ( UK ) and the University of South Australia.

Her practice spans printmaking , painting and teaching in Australia, Pakistan and the UK.

After 14 years in Australia , Nazia is currently based in Karachi.

The exhibition remains open daily until Thursday , November 6 , 2025 , from 11 am – 7 pm ( Sundays closed )

Preview E-Catalogue:

Google Drive link: https://drive.google.com/file/ d/1pa-9KBZanflEKj1GtaMwnq- hAWc1N5es/view?usp=sharing

Open on online PDF reader: https://canvasgallery.net/wp- content/uploads/2025/10/Nazia- Ejaz.pdf