Karachi (Sports Reporter) The Naya Nazimabad PCB Inter School Cricket Tournament is underway. On the third day of the event, the Oasis School team batted first and scored 212 runs for the loss of all wickets in the allotted overs at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium

Syed Mehdi scored fifty-one and Syed Hasnat scored thirty-two runs. The remaining runs were forty-nine. Muhammad Hassan Raza took three wickets while Muhammad Rafe and Basim Khurram took two wickets each. In reply, the Army Public School COD team was bundled out for only sixty-six runs.

Mohammad Rafay was the top scorer with 31 runs. Eight batsmen returned to the pavilion for zero. Syed Mehndi took four wickets for eight runs. Kaleemullah and Mohammad Azan took two wickets each.