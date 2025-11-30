Karachi (Sports Reporter) The PCB Inter-School Cricket Tournament organized by Pakistan Cricket Board and in collaboration with Naya Nazimabad has begun. During the colorful ceremony, players from all eight teams marched past.

Director Domestic Cricket PCB Abdullah Khurram Niazi officially inaugurated the event by hitting the ball. Director Domestic Cricket PCB Abdullah Khurram Niazi said that organizing school cricket is necessary to improve the quality of cricket. Chairman PCB Mohsin Naqvi gave the task to work on school and college cricket.

Chairman Mohsin Naqvi is working on his vision. Organizing school cricket is necessary to improve the quality of cricket. Inter-school tournaments are being held in Karachi, Lahore and other cities. After the city tournaments, there will be a national tournament. The winning team of the national tournament will be given a tour of England.

A tournament consisting of two-day cricket matches will also be organized. Work is also being done on regional academies to further hone the skills of the best cricketers.

President of Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana Syed Muhammad Talha said that Chairman Naya Nazimabad Arif Habib is working for the promotion of sports and he wants to provide ample opportunities to the youth of Pakistan.

Former cricketer Abdul Razzaq said that school cricket is a nursery, from here we will get the best talent. The youth should take advantage of this wonderful opportunity. It is welcome that the PCB is organizing cricket at the school level. In the past, there were not many opportunities to play at the school level, there was challenging cricket in the tri-series. Hopefully, the momentum of the Pakistan team will continue like this.

The trophy was also unveiled on the occasion. The ceremony was attended by a large number of fans including former cricketers Jalaluddin, Humayun Farhat, Zulfiqar Babar, Manager Sports Muhammad Asif, Senior Manager Raheel Karim, Field Manager Irfan Sajid and PCB Coordinator Rahat Ali Shah.

The total prize money of the event has been set at Rs 2 million. He said that the matches of the tournament have been held at Naya Nazimabad, Anubhai Park, TMC Ground, Asghar Ali Shah Stadium and Baitul Islam Korangi. The tournament will be on a single league basis, after which the four best teams will make it to the semi-finals. The final match will be played at the National Stadium.

Teams from Grace School Landhi, Standard School, Beacon House School, Ibrahim Ali Bhai Government School Orangi No. 10, Army Public School, Hira Foundation Korangi, Oasis School and Five Star School will compete in the event.

