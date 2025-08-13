Advertisements

Karachi Sports Report : Sindh Bank CEO and President Mr. Muhammad Anwar Sheikh has said that there is no shortage of talent in the sport of boxing. The real issue is the support and cooperation of the government and private institutions. So that it can fly the flags of success at the national and international levels. He was speaking as the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony of the one-day “Field Marshal First Naya Nazimabad Jashn Azadi Boxing Championship” organized by Karachi Division Boxing Association in collaboration with Naya Nazimabad Gymkhana. On this occasion, Naya Nazimabad Chief Arif Habib, Jeb Khana President Talha and Sports Imran, Mr. Muhammad Asif were with him. On this occasion, Sindh Boxing Association President Asghar Baloch, Sindh’s traditional Ajrak Behnai. Former international boxers Nadir Baloch, Abdul Rashid, Khawar Din Afridi and others were present. While the referee judges were Muhammad Rustam Sher Muhammad Abdul Waheed, Gulzar Khan, Jamil Khan, Miss Sumiya Rafiq, and Murad Bakhsh and Dr. Syed Muhammad Shajid. There were 15 matches in the one-day competitions for men and women. Karachi South won the first position by winning 5 gold in the men’s competitions and 6 gold in the women’s competitions, and District Keamari won the second position by winning 3 gold in men and 2 gold in women. The results are as follows. In the junior class 44 kg, Hammad defeated Ayan 2-1. Hanzala defeated Khamisa 3-0. In the 46 kg class, Sarwar defeated Ayaz Raja 3-0. Abdul Qadir defeated Shakeel-ur-Rehman 2-1. In the 50 kg class, Shoaib Muna defeated Rehmatullah 3-0. Gul Muhammad defeated Syed Jalal 2-1. In 52kg, Abdul Karim defeated Shah Fahad 3-0 and Abdullah defeated Tabrez 2-1. In the women’s competition, in 44kg, Wajiha defeated Gul Bibi 3-0. Ayesha defeated Laiba 3-0. Noorul Huda defeated Isha Rustam 2-1. In 50kg, Salwa defeated Sehrish 2-1 and in 50kg, Sana defeated Fiza Fatima 3-0. In 52kg, Qiraat-ul-Ain defeated Zameen 3-0 and Khizra defeated Ali Shaba 3-0. Earlier, Sindh Boxing Association Women’s Boxing Coordinator Sumiya Muhammad Rafiq thanked the chief guest and others.