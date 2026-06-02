GILGIT-BALTISTAN: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday for a one-day visit as campaigning intensifies ahead of the June 7 elections.

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He was received by Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs Amir Muqam, former G-B chief minister Hafiz Hafeezur Rehman, Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar, and other senior party leaders upon arrival.

Senior Leadership Accompanies Nawaz Sharif

Several federal ministers and senior party figures are accompanying the PML-N president during his visit.

These include Khawaja Asif, Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah, Senator Pervaiz Rashid, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Senator Anusha Rahman, and Kazim Pirzada.

During the visit, Nawaz Sharif is expected to meet party leaders and candidates contesting the upcoming elections in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Election Campaign Enters Final Phase

Political activity has intensified across the region as major parties make a final push to mobilise voters before campaigning concludes later this week.

The upcoming elections, scheduled for June 7, have triggered high-level political engagement across Gilgit-Baltistan.

As a result, party leaders have increased outreach efforts in key constituencies.

Election Commission Issues Permission

A day earlier, the Election Commission issued a No Objection Certificate (NOC) allowing Nawaz Sharif to visit Gilgit-Baltistan for election-related activities.

The permission was granted by the G-B chief election commissioner under strict compliance conditions.

The notification stated that all activities must follow the Elections Act 2017, relevant rules, and the official Code of Conduct for General Elections 2026.

It further warned that any violation could lead to legal action against candidates or responsible individuals.

Political Tensions Continue

Meanwhile, political tensions have risen after allegations from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), which claimed restrictions were placed on its campaign activities in the region.

However, the Election Commission has maintained that all parties must adhere to the same legal framework.

Final Phase of Campaigning Underway

With polling day approaching, political parties are intensifying their outreach efforts across Gilgit-Baltistan.

Consequently, the coming days are expected to play a decisive role in shaping voter sentiment ahead of the June 7 vote.