Karachi, 02-08-2025 : The second day of the Naveena Steel Junior National Padel Championship 2025

continued with thrilling matches at Maidan Karachi. The event is organized by the Pakistan Padel

Federation under the umbrella of the International Padel Federation and Padel Asia, in collaboration

with Maidan Karachi, Sindh Padel, and Play Pro. Young talents from across Pakistan are participating in

three categories: Under-14, Under-16, and Under-18 boys. In the Under-14 category, four teams advanced to the semi-finals. Sindh Vikings secured a straight-set

victory over Sindh Warriors by 2-0, followed by Sindh Shaheen who also won convincingly against Sindh

Titan by 2-0. Sindh Allawala outclassed Sindh Padel Smashers with a 2-0 scoreline, while Sindh H&A

defeated Sindh Arshan by 2-0 to claim the final semi-final spot.

The Under-18 category also saw strong performances. KPK Team overpowered Sindh Friends by 2-0,

Sindh Legends beat Sindh Ayan by 2-0, and Sindh TTF secured their spot by defeating Islamabad, also by

2-0. The fourth quarterfinal match in this category is scheduled to be played later today.

In the Under-16 category, Sindh A&R comfortably beat Sindh Said 6-1. Sindh Arshan edged past Sindh

Double Fault in a competitive match 7-5, while Sindh Formula defeated Islamabad by 6-2. Sindh Acer

rounded off the results with a solid 6-1 win over Sindh Babo. The quarterfinals in the Under-16 category

are set to take place tonight.

Excitement continues to build as the championship progresses, with Pakistan’s future padel stars

showcasing impressive talent and sportsmanship.