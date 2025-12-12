KARACHI: President Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Rehan Hanif has expressed grave alarm over the ongoing countrywide strike by goods transporters, warning that the complete suspension of cargo movement is pushing Pakistan toward an unprecedented trade and industrial crisis. He stressed that with import and export consignments now stranded across ports, highways, and industrial zones, the consequences for businesses, manufacturing, and national revenue could be severe, long-lasting, and extremely costly.

In a statement issued, President KCCI stated that the halt in transportation has effectively shut down the movement of raw materials to factories and the dispatch of finished goods to domestic and international markets. He cautioned that this disruption, if prolongs further, can cause irreversible damage to Pakistan’s supply chains, severely undermine export commitments, and weaken the country’s credibility in global markets.

Rehan Hanif noted that exporters are already facing cancellations, demurrage, detention charges, and production losses, while industries dependent on continuous inbound supplies, particularly textiles, food, pharmaceuticals, and essential commodities, are beginning to shut operations. “Pakistan’s economy is already under immense pressure due to high costs, weak demand, and liquidity constraints. At a time when every dollar matters, we simply cannot afford a total blockade of goods movement”, he said.

He fervently appealed to the Federal and Provincial Governments to immediately intervene, engage with transporter associations, and finalize a practical, mutually acceptable solution. “This is not a routine issue. It is a national emergency for trade, industry, and the survival of businesses. Swift and decisive negotiations are the only way to prevent a full-scale economic breakdown”, he added.

He stated that the strike has already placed Pakistan’s import and export system in a state of paralysis, causing severe congestion at ports and leaving thousands of containers stranded. He warned that if the deadlock continues even for a short period, the cumulative financial losses will run into billions, while Pakistan’s exporters, who compete globally and operate on tight delivery schedules, will be the hardest hit.

He emphasized that the global trading ecosystem functions on reliability, consistency, and timely delivery. Any interruption, especially of this magnitude, compromises Pakistan’s standing with international buyers and logistics networks. “The business community is extremely concerned. Manufacturing units are shutting down, exporters cannot dispatch consignments, importers are unable to clear their cargo, and industries across the value chain are grinding to a halt. This situation is unsustainable and demands immediate government action”, he stated.

Rehan Hanif urged the government to treat the matter as a top-priority national issue and to establish urgent dialogue with the goods transporters to resolve all outstanding concerns amicably. He added that the Karachi Chamber stands ready to facilitate discussions if required, as restoring the uninterrupted flow of cargo is essential for stabilizing the economy and protecting millions of livelihoods linked to the industrial and commercial sectors.

