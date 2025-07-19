Advertisements

Hyderabad : In response to the call by the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small

Industry (HCSTSI), the nationwide protest held on Saturday, 19th July, against the excessive

powers granted to the FBR and its harassment-oriented policies toward the business community,

proved to be a complete success in Hyderabad as well.

All major commercial areas of the city, including Anjuman Tajiran Hyderabad, Cloth Market,

Bangles Industries, Saddar Bazaar, Resham Bazaar, Anaj Mandi, Market Tower, all Mobile Market

Associations, Chotki Ghitti, Tilak Chari, Faujdari Road, Station Road, Lajpat Road, Phuleli Bazaar,

Sarafa Bazaar, Nusrat Bazaar, Faqeer Ka Par, Advani Gali, Qazi Qayoom Road, Latifabad,

Qasimabad, Tando Jam and other market areas, remained completely shut in solidarity.

President of HCSTSI Saleem Memon, extended his heartfelt thanks to the entire trader community,

unions, associations, and chambers of Hyderabad for making this peaceful and exemplary protest a

resounding success. He particularly expressed his gratitude to Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce &

Industry, Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce, Dadu Chamber of Commerce, Larkana

Chamber of Commerce, Kotri Association of Trade & Industry, Nooriabad Executive Club and

Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade & Industry for their unwavering support and solidarity in

this movement.

President Memon also thanked all the market unions and associations across Hyderabad who fully

participated in the strike.

He stated that this unity and solidarity among the business community is a testament to the fact that

we are capable of raising our voice for our rights through peaceful and democratic means. He

further warned that if the government does not reconsider the excessive powers granted to the FBR

and fails to address the legitimate concerns of the business community, the Hyderabad Chamber of

Small Traders & Small Industry, in consultation with all joint chambers, unions, and associations of

Hyderabad, will soon announce the next course of action.