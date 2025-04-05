Widespread discontent is rising in the United States just three months into President Donald Trump’s latest term, as citizens prepare to stage nationwide protests against policies seen as authoritarian and harmful. Protesters are also directing criticism toward Elon Musk, who is playing a significant advisory role in the Trump administration.

Over 1,200 protests under the banner “Hands Off!” are scheduled to take place on Saturday across all 50 states. The movement is being led by a coalition of more than 150 organizations, including civil rights groups, labor unions, LGBTQ+ advocates, veterans, and pro-democracy campaigners. The central rally will be held at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., with parallel events in state capitals and major cities.

Organizers say the protests aim to defend democratic norms and civil rights, drawing comparisons to the 2017 Women’s March and the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests that followed the death of George Floyd.

Demonstrators are protesting several controversial decisions, including:

The dismissal of thousands of federal employees

The closure of Social Security offices

The dismantling of key government agencies

Mass deportations of undocumented immigrants

Rollbacks on transgender protections

Major cuts to federally funded healthcare programs

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, Tesla, and social media platform X, has been appointed as head of the newly created Department of Government Performance. In this role, he has overseen sweeping reforms in government operations, arguing that his actions reduce wasteful spending and save billions in taxpayer funds.

The White House has not issued an official comment on the planned demonstrations. President Trump, however, has defended the administration’s agenda, insisting the reforms serve the “best interest of the American people.”

While smaller protests have occurred in recent months, Saturday’s events are expected to be the largest and most coordinated expression of public dissent against the administration so far.