ISLAMABAD – Widespread internet disruptions left millions of Pakistanis frustrated this week, as connectivity issues crippled life in major cities including Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore.

From failed Zoom meetings to delayed WhatsApp messages, users faced severe slowdowns and outages. Popular platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and WhatsApp were among the hardest hit, while even Google services faltered, causing chaos for students, freelancers, and businesses alike.

The crisis intensified between 7 PM and 9 PM, when internet traffic in several regions slowed to a standstill. Families and professionals alike were cut off, struggling against what many described as a nationwide digital blackout.

Major telecom operators including PTCL, Ufone, Zong, and internet service providers like Nayatel were affected. Nayatel cited issues with its upstream provider and assured users of ongoing efforts to restore services. However, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has yet to issue an official statement, further frustrating millions of stranded users.