Karachi: Senior Provincial Minister for Information, Transport, and Mass Transit, Sharjeel Inam Memon, emphasized that as a nation, our priorities are shifting. Addressing an event organized by the Consumer Association of Pakistan, he stated that road accidents are claiming lives and causing disabilities. He urged that our priority should be to serve humanity, highlighting that innovative ideas like road safety emerge from minds committed to this cause. He called for collective responsibility in adhering to traffic laws.

At the Consumer Road Safety Awards ceremony, he congratulated the organizers for their successful initiative aimed at saving lives. He stressed the importance of respecting traffic laws and educating children about them. Public awareness is crucial, as recklessness not only endangers individual lives but also creates challenges for others.

Speaking as the chief guest, Sharjeel Memon noted the growing issue of underage driving, attributing it to parental negligence. He called on the media to play a role in spreading traffic law awareness. He also acknowledged the relentless efforts of traffic police who serve as national heroes, working tirelessly under extreme conditions.

Memon announced the launch of an environment-friendly electric taxi service in Sindh to combat pollution, provide new employment opportunities, and enhance mass transit systems as per directives from Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Asif Ali Zardari, and the Chief Minister.

While addressing DIG Traffic Ahmed Nawaz Cheema, stated that most traffic issues arise from rule violations like running red lights and driving on the wrong side. He highlighted the challenges of managing 4.2 million motorcycles in Karachi with only 5,000 traffic personnel. He emphasized helmet usage and the dangers of haste on the roads.

Brigadier Manzoor Ahsan, and others stressed the need for awareness campaigns in factories, universities, and schools, warning against mobile use while driving and overcrowded motorcycles.

Asadullah Larak, pointed out the problem of unfit and smoke-emitting vehicles, improper parking, and the necessity of stricter vehicle checks.

Dr. Tanveer Ahmed, emphasized the importance of training workers and enforcing laws like driving licenses and road safety measures.

Kaukab Iqbal, Chairman of the Consumer Association, thanked the participants and explained the purpose of the annual awards: to encourage excellence in various fields. He stressed that road safety is a critical issue, with hundreds of lives lost annually due to a lack of awareness.