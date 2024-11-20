Karachi – National Bank of Pakistan, one of the largest issuers of debit cards in the country, has become the first commercial bank in Pakistan to sign a co-badging agreement with 1LINK and Mastercard. The signing ceremony was held at NBP’s headquarters and marks a significant milestone in advancing digital payment solutions across Pakistan.

The agreement was formally signed by Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie, President NBP, and Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO of 1LINK, in the presence of Mr. Arslan Khan, Country Manager Mastercard. Senior officials in attendance included Mr. Adnan Nasir, SEVP & CDO, NBP; Mr. Faisal Topra, SEVP & Group Chief RBG (A), NBP; Mr. Fouad Farrukh, SEVP & Group Chief AIBG; Mr. Amin Manji, SEVP & CTO NBP; Mr. Amyn Sajwani, Regional Sales Manager Thales BPS; Mr. Shahzad Shahid, CEO TPS and Mr. Fahad Mahmood, CEO Decagone Pvt Ltd.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Rehmat Ali Hasnie talked about the strategic importance of the partnership, “This partnership marks a significant milestone in offering our customers secure, world-class payment solutions. With Mastercard co-badge debit cards, we aim to enhance digital payments acceptance with seamless digital banking experiences across the globe.”

This collaboration aims to le