Karachi, 29th September 2025 — In a powerful demonstration of grassroots legal empowerment, over sixty women paralegals from Larkana, Karachi, and Shaheed Benazirabad (SBA) convened at the National Women Paralegal Conference (NWPC) 2025, organized by the Legal Aid Society (LAS) at the Marriott Hotel, Karachi.

With over 700 trained paralegals active across Sindh, LAS has played a pivotal role in connecting thousands of marginalized women and children to free legal advice, representation, and referral services. This conference served as a critical platform to acknowledge the indispensable role of women paralegals and engage in meaningful dialogue around their experiences, challenges, and contributions.

A major highlight of the event was the screening of “Agents of Change: Paralegals Championing Women’s Property Rights”, a compelling documentary by Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy Films, celebrating the impact of paralegals on advancing women’s rights, particularly in the realm of property ownership and inheritance.

Maliha Zia, Director, Gender & Inclusion Department, underscored the transformational role of paralegals:

“Our paralegals are not just legal guides; they are catalysts of change who ensure that women’s voices are heard and their rights protected at the grassroots level.”

District representatives shared firsthand stories of change, legal awareness, and persistent challenges on the ground. A speaker from the Centre for Social Innovation for Developing Countries emphasized the intersection of gender, energy access, and climate resilience, highlighting how empowering women can drive broader societal change.

Registrar Masood Ishrat, representing the Sindh Ombudsman’s office, spoke about the ongoing challenges around women’s property rights, noting the crucial role of documentation (Form A/B) in establishing legal claims.

In her keynote address, MPA Ms. Maleeha Manzoor advocated for stronger matrimonial property rights, acknowledging women’s often-invisible contributions to household wealth. She pledged to push for reforms through the Women’s Caucus and the Provincial Assembly, ensuring inclusion of minority and marginalized women in legal advocacy efforts.

Closing the event, Dr. Habiba Hassan, Board Member of LAS, stated:

“Today’s conference is a testament to the power of multi-stakeholder collaboration. Our paralegals are making justice accessible, and their contributions must continue to be supported and scaled.”

The NWPC 2025 reinforced the critical role of women paralegals in Pakistan’s legal ecosystem and called for sustained investment, policy attention, and collaborative action to further their work in advancing justice and gender equity.