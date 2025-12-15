Karachi – Pakistan State Oil (PSO), the nation’s leading energy company, has launched RISE, a nationwide employee wellness initiative aimed at energizing employees and promoting healthier, more active lifestyles across all levels of the organization. The program aligns with PSO’s commitment to employee wellbeing, recognizing that healthier and more engaged staff contribute directly to organizational productivity, innovation, and long-term growth.

RISE encourages staff to adopt sustainable habits that improve physical and mental wellbeing, including daily activity, balanced nutrition, stress management, and mindfulness practices. By nurturing a resilient and engaged workforce, PSO aims to strengthen its capacity to meet the evolving demands of the energy sector and deliver consistent value to stakeholders.

The initiative was kicked off by Pakistan’s internationally acclaimed tennis star Aisam-ul-Haq, whose participation reinforces the importance of discipline, focus, and self-care. Speaking about RISE, he highlighted that maintaining an active and balanced lifestyle enhances both physical fitness and mental sharpness, helping individuals remain confident, energized, and productive. He commended PSO for prioritizing employee wellbeing and encouraged participants to fully embrace the program as a step toward long-term personal and professional growth.

RISE lays the groundwork for a healthier, motivated, and high-performing workforce, supporting long-term personal and professional growth.

