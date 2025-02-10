KARACHI: The National Stadium Karachi is set to be officially inaugurated tomorrow (Tuesday) following its extensive upgrade to host the 2025 Champions Trophy, ARY News reported.

The first match of the Champions Trophy 2025 between host Pakistan and New Zealand will take place at the National Stadium Karachi on February 19. The stadium’s reopening will be celebrated with a vibrant event, including performances by famous singers, an impressive fireworks display, and a light show. Entry will be free for the public.

According to PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, renovation work at the stadium began on September 28 and was completed by January 31. Major upgrades include rebuilding the entire pavilion, installing new seating in all enclosures, adding modern LED lights, score screens, and grills. To enhance the viewing experience, barriers have been removed, and the hospitality boxes have been revamped. A pedestrian bridge has also been constructed for better access.

Mohsin Naqvi lauded the efforts of the workers, acknowledging the collaboration between FWO, NESPAK, contractors, and the PCB team in successfully completing the project.

The ninth edition of the ICC Champions Trophy will begin on February 19, with Pakistan facing New Zealand in the opening match. The tournament will feature 15 matches over 19 days, held in both Pakistan and Dubai. Pakistan’s Rawalpindi, Lahore, and Karachi will host the matches, with Lahore hosting the second semi-final and the final on March 9 (unless India qualifies, in which case the final will be held in Dubai). Each group match involving India, along with the first semi-final, will be played in Dubai.