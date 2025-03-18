A high-level in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security (PCNS) is currently underway at Parliament House, bringing together top military and civil leadership to discuss the escalating security challenges in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The session, convened by National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the advice of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, is being chaired by Speaker Ayaz Sadiq. Among the key attendees are PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir, provincial chief ministers, and other senior civil and military officials.

Also present at the meeting are Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir Anwarul Haq, as well as provincial chief ministers, including Maryam Nawaz, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Ali Amin Gandapur, and Sarfraz Bugti. Additionally, federal ministers and leaders of parliamentary parties are participating in the discussions, which focus on counterterrorism efforts and national security strategies.