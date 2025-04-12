The game of paddle should be sponsored at the government level and players should be encouraged, Junaid Ahmed’s address.

Karachi: The league matches and quarterfinals of the National Paddle Championship organized by the Pakistan Paddle Federation under the auspices of the International Paddle Federation and Asia Paddle have been completed on the second day. The special guest of the ceremony was Company Registrar Junaid Ahmed.

In the mixed category, Sindh XI-7 defeated Sindh XI-6 6-4. In the second match, Sindh XI defeated Sindh XI- 3 6-0. In the third match, ISO XI-2 defeated Sindh XI-1 6-3. In the first quarter-final of the men's category, GPC defeated Super Pibes in extra time. In the second quarter-final, Padel Pro defeated Sindh 6-4. The final matches of the tournament will be played today (Sunday).

The chief guest of the event, Company Registrar Junaid Ahmed, while addressing the event, said that I congratulate the Pakistan Padel Federation for organizing an excellent national-level tournament. This tournament will play an important role in promoting the padel game in the country and highlighting the talents of the players.

He said that there is a need for the government to sponsor this game so that the country can make its name famous internationally. At the end of the event, Mudassar Arain, Vice President of the Pakistan Padel Federation, presented a commemorative shield to the chief guest. A large number of spectators were present on the occasion.