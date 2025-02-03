Karachi, February 03, 2025: National Epilepsy Centre, JPMC along with Epilepsy Association of Pakistan, the Pakistan Chapter of the International League Against Epilepsy (ILAE) and Epilepsy Support Pakistan, the Full Chapter of the International Bureau for Epilepsy (IBE), held a press conference at Port Grand, earlier today. This landmark event marked a unified initiative to launch February 28th as National Epilepsy Day and designate February as National Epilepsy Awareness Month.

The press meet was graced by Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui, the Mayor of Karachi as the Chief Guest, with Nadia Jamil, a celebrated actor and an individual living with epilepsy, as the Guest of Honour.

Dr Zarine Mogal & Shanaz Ramzi, the senior office bearers of these associations highlighted the significance of International Epilepsy Day, celebrated globally on the second Monday of February, and the relevance of earmarking February 28th, the birth anniversary of Abdul Sattar Edhi Sahib, Pakistan’s most renowned humanitarian who also lived with epilepsy.

By recognizing Abdul Sattar Edhi Sahib’s birthday as National Epilepsy Day, the initiative aims to celebrate people with epilepsy, who with resilience and determination can achieve great heights despite epilepsy. They emphasized the pressing need to continue sustained awareness campaigns about epilepsy, a treatable neurological condition that affects approximately 1% of Pakistan’s population—equivalent to 2.2 million individuals.

Since 2001, these organizations have been working tirelessly to challenge misconceptions and improve public understanding of epilepsy’s treatability, significantly changing societal attitudes and offering holistic management. However, deeply rooted myths and inadequate awareness still lead to stigma and marginalization for many. Celebration of these focal events with an awareness month shall add to the momentum of epilepsy awareness.Despite his epilepsy, Abdul Sattar Edhi Sahib’s tireless dedication to humanitarian work remains an enduring inspiration, demonstrating that epilepsy does not limit one’s ability to lead an extraordinary and impactful life. Similarly, Nadia Jamil’s contribution towards quality entertainment and other social causes despite having epilepsy serves as a beacon of hope for others. Many high achievers in our society live productive lives despite epilepsy but choose to remain silent due to stigma. It is time to break the silence, share their stories, and show the world they are equally capable.

The institutionalization of February 28th as National Epilepsy Day and February as National Epilepsy Awareness Month shall be a landmark achievement in highlighting and addressing the needs of the afflicted, inspiring the affected and their caretakers, and highlighting caregivers’ role in improving outcomes and reducing stigma. This initiative will strengthen Pakistan’s commitment to health equity and inclusivity for marginalized communities.

Dr Zarine Mogal mentioned that the health ministry Govt of Pakistan has been approached for their endorsement as the initiative begins from the city today. She requested every person from all walks of life to join hands to inspire hope, foster understanding, and create a supportive environment for 2.2 million people living with epilepsy in Pakistan.