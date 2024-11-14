KARACHI, Thursday, November 14, 2024: The National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) has called for addressing root causes of migration through sector-specific programs and local development initiatives.

The recommendation was made in a study titled “Perilous Journeys: Unravelling Irregular Migration from Pakistan,” launched by NCHR in collaboration with International Organisation on Migration (IOM), Ministry of Foreign Affairs Denmark and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. The report calls for dedicated awareness units in smuggling-prone areas, awareness campaigns, special investigation units within districts, investment in training systems to enhance human capital development and fiscal benefits and improved coordination and data sharing among the stakeholders. The report also recommends clarity on responsibilities among law enforcement agencies, establishment of well-defines pathways for regular migration, inter-institutional coordination, poverty alleviation and literacy promotion among vulnerable communities, enhancing the prospects of safe, orderly and regular migration accommodating diverse skills and provision of

incentives to retain high-skilled professionals in the country. Speaking on this occasion, Chairperson NCHR, Rabiya Javeri Agha said that the Commission, through this report, aims to comprehensively examine the

landscape of irregular migration originating from Pakistan. “It starkly underscores the perils associated with irregular migration, often facilitated by unscrupulous agents exploiting vulnerable individuals.” Senator Quratulain Marri appreciated the efforts of NCHR and said that “it is Imperative to view the issue of irregular migration with a humanitarian lens because it has a profoundly human cost.” On behalf of IOM, Mr. Suhail Hussain said that The World Migration Report 2024, recently launched by IOM, highlights that 281 million people are international migrants. Today’s report launch, brings to light the human stories behind irregular migration. It urges us to move beyond seeing migration only through a security lens and instead recognize the human rights at stake.

The report says that the primary driver of migration from Pakistan is economic opportunity, along with factors such as job availability, education access, social network influencing destination choices. It says that a significant portion of Pakistan’s population expresses a desire to leave the country, particularly in Urban areas.

In his closing remarks, the Honourable Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry commended the NCHR report on irregular migration for its in-depth insights, he said that “while a legal framework exists, cohesive and targeted efforts are

essential for effective implementation. This report provides a valuable foundation to strengthen action against irregular migration and protect vulnerable communities.” The report mentions that Pakistani authorities, while noting the complexity in measuring irregular migration, have highlighted a new route via Dubai to Egypt

or Libya leading to Europe. In the first half of 2023, around 13,000 left Pakistan for Libya or Egypt. Notably, about 10,000 of these migrants have not returned. The report further states that in 2022, Pakistan was not even among Europe’s top ten countries for migration. “However, by mid-2023, it became the tenth most prominent, with arrivals reaching 8778 December. This surge reflects factors such as political and economic uncertainty, terrorist attacks, inflation, and declining education and job opportunities. Furthermore, the devastating floods in 2023 worsened economic prospects, with forecasts predicting a slowdown to 2.8 per cent growth,” says the report.

It recommends that efforts to address irregular migration requires a multifaceted approach involving collaboration among government agencies, civil society organisations, and international stakeholders. It says that by addressing the underlying factors driving migration and ensuring the protection of migrants’ rights, policy makers can work towards creating a more secure and prosperous future for individuals and communities affected by irregular migration.