KARACHI: The National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Charter for Compassion Pakistan to strengthen mental health awareness and well-being support for its employees and their families.

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The partnership has been established under NBP’s employee wellness program, NBP Wellness First 2.0, which focuses on promoting a healthier, more resilient, and supportive workplace environment.

Focus on Mental Health and Emotional Well-being

Under the agreement, NBP employees will benefit from a series of virtual awareness sessions conducted nationwide. These sessions will address key topics related to mental and emotional well-being.

The planned programs will cover stress management, emotional resilience, anxiety management, healthy boundaries, mental wellness, and sustainable self-care practices.

In addition, the initiative aims to encourage greater awareness of mental health challenges and provide employees with practical tools to improve their overall well-being.

Professional Consultation Services Available

As part of the collaboration, employees and their dependents will gain access to confidential support services through qualified mental health professionals affiliated with Charter for Compassion Pakistan.

The support will include both tele-consultation and in-person consultation services, ensuring greater accessibility to professional mental health assistance.

Consequently, employees will have access to structured guidance and support whenever needed.

Commitment to a Healthier Workplace

Representatives from both organizations attended the MoU signing ceremony, reaffirming their shared commitment to promoting emotional wellness and healthier workplace practices.

The partnership reflects NBP’s ongoing efforts to create a positive work environment where employees can access the resources needed to maintain their mental and emotional health.

Supporting a Resilient Workforce

Through the Wellness First 2.0 initiative, NBP seeks to strengthen awareness, improve access to support systems, and encourage a balanced approach to employee well-being.

Bank officials stated that investing in employee wellness contributes to stronger organizational performance and helps build a more resilient workforce for the future.

The collaboration marks another step in NBP’s efforts to integrate health, wellness, and employee support into its broader workplace development strategy.