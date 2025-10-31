Karachi : Sindh Minister for Local Government *Syed Nasir Hussain Shah* has emphasized the urgent need to strengthen fire safety mechanisms across the province, directing all relevant departments to ensure strict compliance with safety standards. He said that the increasing number of fire incidents in industrial, commercial, and residential buildings is a matter of grave concern and requires coordinated action, proper planning, and extensive public awareness campaigns.

The Minister made these remarks during a meeting with a delegation of the *National Forum for Environment and Health (NFEH), led by its President **Muhammad Naeem Qureshi, Vice President **Engr. Nadeem Ashraf. On this occasion, **Syed Nasir Hussain Shah* also confirmed his participation as *Chief Guest* at the upcoming *15th Fire Safety Conference and Awards Ceremony, scheduled for **November 4* in Karachi.

Advertisements

He announced that *the Fire Brigade, local government institutions, industrial and trade bodies, Civil Defence, and rescue departments* would jointly participate in a province-wide awareness campaign to promote fire safety culture and ensure that industries, commercial establishments, and building owners implement proper safety measures.

*NFEH President Muhammad Naeem Qureshi* stated that Karachi, being the country’s largest industrial and commercial hub, unfortunately faces the most severe fire safety challenges. According to statistics, *2,228 fire incidents were reported in 2023, while **over 2,900 incidents occurred by November 2024, with nearly **90% caused by negligence and inadequate safety arrangements.*

*Engr. Nadeem Ashraf* added that NFEH has been organizing the *annual Fire Safety and Security Conference* for the past *15 years*, benefiting thousands of safety professionals across Pakistan.

He further shared that this year’s conference will bring together *government representatives, industrial organizations, fire safety experts, and public and private institutions*, recognizing those entities that have demonstrated exemplary commitment to implementing effective fire safety measures.