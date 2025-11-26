KARACHI (26-11-2025): The Sindh Government has formally approved the strategic partnership proposal submitted by China’s ADM Group for the establishment of over 600 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the province—an important step toward clean energy, modern transportation, and sustainable infrastructure.

This approval was granted on Wednesday during a meeting chaired by Provincial Minister for Local Government and Energy, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah . The meeting was attended by Malik Khuda Bakhsh , CEO/Chairman of Malik Group of Companies, and Naeem Qureshi.

During the meeting, Malik Khuda Bakhsh presented the strategic partnership proposal for setting up EV charging infrastructure throughout Sindh. Along with approving the initiative, the Provincial Minister directed that the proposal be forwarded to the Special Secretary (Local Government & HTP Department) for immediate processing, identification of suitable locations, and commencement of implementation.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah also extended an invitation to Yasir Bhambhani, CEO of ADM Group , to attend a follow-up meeting in the first week of December to finalize the operational framework.

The Minister for Local Government and Energy expressed full support for the rapid deployment of EV infrastructure, stating that the project would be executed with the technical and administrative assistance of the Sindh Local Government Department. For public convenience and easy access, more than 600 EV charging stations will be strategically installed in major cities and along key highways, promoting green technology, reducing carbon emissions, and advancing electric mobility across the province.