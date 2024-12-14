Renowned Lollywood writer Nasir Adeeb has apologised to celebrated actress Reema Khan for making controversial remarks about her background.

In a recent interview, Adeeb spoke about Reema’s social background and claimed that he had initially rejected her for a film role before her debut, as he believed she lacked the talent required to be an actor.

These comments sparked widespread criticism, with many in the entertainment industry denouncing them as unnecessary and unwarranted. Celebrities such as Mishi Khan, Imran Abbas, and Rabia Anm Obaid were among those who publicly criticised Adeeb for his statements.

Reema, however, chose not to respond directly to the remarks. Instead, she took to social media to share a thoughtful message, writing:

“A man can be the best creation of Allah only if others are safe from his wickedness.”

Faced with backlash, Adeeb has now issued a public apology, expressing regret for his comments and asking Reema for forgiveness. Speaking on a recent podcast, he said:

“For God’s sake, forgive me, and may Reema pardon me. Allah has also instructed that one should not believe in hearsay.”