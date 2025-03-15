LAHORE: Renowned Pakistani folk singer Naseebo Lal has accused her husband of domestic violence and death threats, according to police reports. The incident allegedly took place in Shahdara Town, Lahore, as reported by Geo News.

Police Investigation & FIR Details

A case has been registered against Naseebo Lal’s husband.

In her FIR, she stated that while sitting in the courtyard, her husband verbally abused, assaulted, and threatened to kill her.

The police have begun investigations into the matter.

Reactions & Public Concern

Fans have expressed concern and support for Naseebo Lal across social media.

The case has drawn attention to the ongoing issue of domestic violence in Pakistan.

Past Incidents of Domestic Abuse in the Industry

Model and actress Zainab Jamil had earlier accused her former husband of attempting to murder her.

Such cases highlight the prevalence of domestic abuse, even among celebrities and public figures.

Naseebo Lal’s Legacy in Music

She is known for her powerful vocals in Urdu, Punjabi, Saraiki, and Marwari languages.

She gained mainstream fame after performing the anthem for PSL 8.

Many fans have long considered her an alternative to the legendary Noor Jehan.

As the investigation unfolds, her fans and well-wishers continue to pray for her safety and justice.