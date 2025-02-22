Renowned Indian actress Nargis Fakhri has reportedly tied the knot in a private wedding ceremony with her long-time partner, Tony Beig, an Indian-American business tycoon.

Who is Tony Beig?

Born in 1984 in Kashmir, India, Tony Beig is a US-based entrepreneur and the founder of Dioz Group. He is also the brother of television producer Johnny Beig, while his father, Shakeel Ahmad Beig, is a former Deputy Inspector General of Jammu and Kashmir Police and a well-known politician.

Tony started his career in 2006 as the Managing Director of Elanic International, a top US apparel brand. As Chairman of Dioz Group, he manages multiple businesses, including Alanic, 8Health, and Oasis Apparel.

Belonging to a Kashmiri family, Tony has lived in India, Australia, and the United States. He holds an MBA in Business, Management, and Marketing from Victoria University in Australia.

Details of the Secret Wedding

Recently, a Reddit user leaked photographs from Nargis and Tony’s private wedding celebrations, showcasing an elegant setup with a white floral cake featuring their initials, “TB” and “NF”.