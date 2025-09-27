To celebrate World Tourism Day, hotel owners in Naran have announced a massive 50% discount on room bookings and tour packages, aiming to attract more visitors to the scenic valley.

Naran, renowned for its stunning landscapes and cool climate, is a top destination for both domestic and international travelers. Hoteliers said the special offer was designed to encourage more people to explore the valley during this occasion.

Tourists have welcomed the initiative, calling it a “timely and appealing” step. A group of foreign visitors praised not only the discounts but also the valley’s natural beauty and recreational activities.

Tourism experts noted that Pakistan’s tourism sector holds vast potential. They emphasized that while such private initiatives are commendable, government support is vital to improve infrastructure and promote the country’s destinations more effectively.