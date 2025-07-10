Advertisements

The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has updated its process and fee structure for the Family Registration Certificate (FRC) as of July 2025. This essential document verifies family relationships based on NADRA’s official records.

Applicants must now provide a declaration affirming the accuracy of their submitted information. The FRC is issued strictly according to NADRA’s existing database.

The new system categorizes families into three types:

Alpha (by birth)

(by birth) Beta (by marriage)

(by marriage) Gamma (by adoption)

Applicants are responsible for registering any unlisted family members. Corrections to inaccurate entries can be made through NADRA offices or the Pak Identity mobile app.

A key improvement in the updated FRC format is the inclusion of complete details for men with multiple marriages, addressing a major limitation of the previous version.

How to Apply:

Applicants can obtain the FRC by visiting any NADRA Registration Center (NRC) or through the Pak Identity mobile app.

Fee Structure:

The standard fee for each FRC type is Rs. 1,000. If an applicant requests both birth and marriage details in a single document, the fee will be Rs. 2,000.