LAHORE: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has established special service counters at various post offices across Punjab to facilitate citizens seeking identity card-related services, ARY News reported on Friday.

In a bid to simplify and speed up the process of renewing and issuing national identity cards, NADRA has launched this initiative under the direction of Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

According to the Director General of NADRA Lahore Region, special counters have been set up at eleven post offices in Lahore and nearby districts, including:

Lahore Cantt

GPO Lahore

Manga Mandi

Shershah Colony

Shahdara

Qila Sheikhupura

Kasur

Narowal

Gujranwala

Sialkot

Okara

At these designated post office counters, citizens will be able to access key NADRA services, such as:

Renewal of National Identity Cards

Issuance of duplicate cards (in case of loss)

This collaborative effort with the Pakistan Post Department’s Punjab Region aims to reduce the burden on NADRA offices and provide citizens with easier access to essential services closer to home.

With these special counters in place, citizens can avoid long queues at traditional NADRA centers and instead conveniently update or obtain their identity documents from nearby post offices.

This initiative is being hailed as a significant step toward modernizing public service delivery and ensuring greater convenience for the people.

Earlier, NADRA introduced a new facility, allowing citizens to deposit funds into accounts of over 50 banks through its e-Sahulat service, thanks to an agreement between NADRA Technologies Limited and 1LINK.

This service is available at more than 9,000 e-Sahulat franchises across the country, ensuring secure biometric verification of depositors and expanding the reach of digital banking in Pakistan