The National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) has announced that its regional headquarters and centers in Lahore will now be open on Saturdays, expanding accessibility for citizens.

A total of 27 additional NADRA centers across nine districts in the Lahore region will provide full documentation services on Saturdays. These centers will operate from 8:30 AM to 4:30 PM, offering renewal and issuance of national identity cards and other official documents.

Additionally, three new passport offices have been made operational in Lahore, with extended service hours. The Shimla Pahari NADRA Center will now operate 24/7, while the Sanda and Peco Road passport offices will remain open until 11 PM to accommodate public demand.