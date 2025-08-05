Advertisements

ISLAMABAD: The Family Registration Certificate (FRC), issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), is a crucial document that provides comprehensive details of a family’s registered members.

The FRC is essential for Pakistani citizens to verify that their family members are properly registered with NADRA, which is a prerequisite for obtaining various official documents.

Advertisements

Citizens can apply for an FRC under three categories: by birth, marriage, or adoption.

In the birth category, the certificate lists the individual’s parents and siblings.

The marriage category includes the details of the applicant’s spouse and children.

For adoption, the FRC will display the guardian’s information along with family details.

It is important to note that individuals without a valid 13-digit NADRA-issued ID number will not be included in the FRC.

Applicants can obtain the FRC by visiting their nearest NADRA Registration Centre (NRC) or by applying through the Pak-Identity online portal. Overseas Pakistanis can secure their FRC by visiting the respective Pakistani embassies or consulates.

NADRA charges a standard fee for FRC issuance, which remains unchanged at Rs1,000 as of August 2025, similar to other key documents issued by the authority.