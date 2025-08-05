ISLAMABAD: The Family Registration Certificate (FRC), issued by the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA), is a crucial document that provides comprehensive details of a family’s registered members.
The FRC is essential for Pakistani citizens to verify that their family members are properly registered with NADRA, which is a prerequisite for obtaining various official documents.
Citizens can apply for an FRC under three categories: by birth, marriage, or adoption.
- In the birth category, the certificate lists the individual’s parents and siblings.
- The marriage category includes the details of the applicant’s spouse and children.
- For adoption, the FRC will display the guardian’s information along with family details.
It is important to note that individuals without a valid 13-digit NADRA-issued ID number will not be included in the FRC.
Applicants can obtain the FRC by visiting their nearest NADRA Registration Centre (NRC) or by applying through the Pak-Identity online portal. Overseas Pakistanis can secure their FRC by visiting the respective Pakistani embassies or consulates.
NADRA charges a standard fee for FRC issuance, which remains unchanged at Rs1,000 as of August 2025, similar to other key documents issued by the authority.
Leave a Reply