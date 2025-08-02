Advertisements

ISLAMABAD: In a continued push towards digital transformation and inclusive service delivery, NADRA has initiated a doorstep service for the renewal and issuance of identity cards, making the process hassle-free for citizens.

As part of its broader vision to ensure no citizen is excluded from the national identification system — which is vital for accessing education, healthcare, voting, and other essential services — NADRA has announced a special registration campaign for minority communities across Pakistan.

The campaign, which began on August 4 and will run until August 11, is being held in connection with National Minorities Day.

In its official statement, NADRA emphasized that the initiative aims to simplify the process of acquiring identity documents for minority groups, reaffirming their rightful access to national services and equal rights.

“You are entitled to the same rights as every other citizen,” the statement read, highlighting NADRA’s commitment to equality and social harmony.

Members of minority communities have been urged to take advantage of the facility by visiting NADRA’s Mobile Registration Vans (MRVs) operating in their areas or by heading to the nearest NADRA center during the campaign period.