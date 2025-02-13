The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is responsible for issuing the Child Registration Certificate (CRC), commonly known as the B-form, for all minors in Pakistan. This certificate is an essential document for registering a newborn in NADRA’s record system.

Parents must provide documented proof of the child’s birth from the relevant Union Council, and one parent must have a National Identity Card (NIC) or a National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP). It is mandatory for parents to register their child within three months of birth to ensure the child is included in the national database.

To apply for a B-form, parents need to visit the nearest NADRA office with the child’s computerized birth certificate. If both parents are present, one will act as the applicant and the other as the verifier. If only one parent is available, the application must be verified by a Gazetted Officer, MNA, MPA, or an official from municipal bodies. The child must be present for identification, and for children aged 10 and above, a photograph and fingerprints are required.

As of February 2025, the fee for the B-form is Rs50 for regular services. NADRA also offers an executive service for quicker processing at Rs500, providing parents with a choice based on their needs.