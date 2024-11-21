National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries&Production chaired meeting under the chair of Syed Hafeezuddin Member National Assembly at Toyota Indus Motors Karachi on thursday, where the CEO of Toyota Indus Motors, Ali Asghar Jamali briefed the Committee regarding manufacturing and production processe of the vehicles at Toyota Indus Motors.

The CEO Toyota Indus apprised the committee that the auto sector contributes 2.8% of the country’s GDP being the faatest growing country. Moreover, he appealed to the committee to work on the local steel manufacturing units in Pakistan that would not only boost the Pakistan economy but also would support auto industry in Pakistan.

The members were also informed regarding that 1 billion rupees have been spent on different social work by Toyota under corporate social responsibility. Abdul Hakeem Baloch, the member of the committee and the National Assembly, advised the CEO of Toyota Indus that the local community of the area should be given due right in the employment opportunities.

The members visited the assembling and manufacturing plants of the Toyota, where they were briefed regarding the overall process of manufacturing and assembling the vehicles and spare parts.

The Committee later held meetings with K-Electric, SSGC, and Karachi Water and Sewerage Corporation officials. Syed Salahuddin Ahmed, CEO of KWSC, was directed to solve the water supply issue of the Steel Town and Gulshan Hadeed on priority and humanitarian grounds as the residents of the areas were suffering serious problems of water supply.

The official representing SSGC informed the committee that the Pakistan Steel Mill was a defaulter of 130 million rupees. The Chairman of the Committee directed SSGC to solve the issue of residents’ gas supply. The Committee expressed displeasure and serious concerns over the absence of the CEO of K-Electric for the second time.

The Chairman, while expressing his serious concerns over the absence of CEO, said that the Committee would move privilege motion against him in the National Assembly as the people of Karachi were being victimed and deprived of 40 billion rupees of COVID-19 subsidy.

The Members of Committee Ms. Naz Baloch, Dr. Mehreen(on Zoom), Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Dr. Mahesh Kumar and MNA Iqbal Khan expressed their serious concerns over the cruelty of K-Electric in the name of slabs and the water hydrants issue in Karachi.