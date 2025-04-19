KARACHI: Shocking CCTV footage has emerged showing Armaghan, the main suspect in the brutal murder of young Mustafa Aamir, firing directly at police officers during a raid on his home in Defence.

The video shows Armaghan holding an M4 rifle equipped with a torch, firing indiscriminately at personnel from the Anti-Violent Crime Cell (AVCC). After firing twice, the suspect locked himself inside a room, resisting arrest for hours.

The raid, conducted on February 9, left AVCC DSP Ahsan Zulfiqar and his guard injured in the crossfire. After intense negotiations and tactical efforts, law enforcement successfully apprehended Armaghan.

The CCTV footage has now become key evidence in the ongoing investigation, which has already uncovered disturbing details about the suspect. Armaghan was reportedly running a fraudulent call center from his home, protected by over 40 security personnel and advanced surveillance systems.

Criminal History and Forensic Breakthroughs

Authorities revealed that Armaghan has at least six previous cases registered under various charges, including violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Forensic tests confirmed that bloodstains found at the scene match Mustafa’s DNA, and an iron rod recovered during the raid is believed to be the murder weapon.

To further verify evidence, a medical board has been formed to exhume Mustafa’s remains for a comprehensive forensic analysis.

The case has triggered widespread public outrage, with citizens demanding swift justice and calling attention to gaps in law enforcement oversight that allowed such a high-risk individual to operate unchecked.