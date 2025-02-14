Karachi police have reported a significant breakthrough in the abduction case of Mustafa Amir, whose body was discovered in a burned car in Hub, Balochistan. According to DIG CIA Muqaddas Haider, investigation details revealed that suspect Armughan murdered Mustafa Amir, transported his body to Hub, and set the car on fire to destroy evidence.

The police found bloodstained carpets at Armughan’s residence that match DNA samples taken from the victim’s body. Mustafa Amir had gone missing on January 6, and a kidnapping case was filed. The main suspect, Armughan, was arrested in Karachi’s Defence area. He is known for his involvement in cryptocurrency and other illicit activities.

The police allege that Mustafa Amir was lured to Armughan’s home, where a dispute led to his murder. In addition to the murder investigation, authorities recovered 64 laptops, a mobile phone, and over Rs. 5 million from Armughan’s house, believed to have been earned through illegal activities.

The police are continuing to investigate Armughan’s sources of income and the origin of the recovered money. They have also sent DNA samples from the victim’s family to confirm the identity of the charred body found in the vehicle, which was severely burned beyond recognition. The body has been transferred to cold storage for further examination.