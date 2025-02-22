KARACHI: A trial court has extended the physical remand of two suspects in the Mustafa Amir abduction and murder case.

The court granted a five-day extension for the remand of Armaghan Qureshi and Sheeraz, the two accused in the case. During the hearing, prime suspect Armaghan collapsed in the Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) and claimed he was assaulted when questioned by the judge.

When asked about the need for further remand, the investigation officer (IO) informed the court that 62 laptops and multiple USB drives had been recovered, which required forensic examination and decoding.

The court denied meeting requests from Armaghan’s mother, Saira, and Sheeraz’s sister. Meanwhile, following court orders, a Sindh Health Department medical team exhumed Mustafa Amir’s body on Friday for DNA testing. Police Surgeon Dr. Sumayya Syed stated that 11 samples had been sent to the Sindh Forensic DNA Lab, emphasizing that DNA testing was the only option due to the absence of fingerprints.

Mustafa Amir was kidnapped and allegedly murdered by his friends in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA) on January 6. According to police reports, the suspects placed his body in his car’s trunk and set it on fire in the Hub area of Balochistan.

On Thursday, police revealed that Armaghan confessed to the crime during interrogation. In his recorded statement, he admitted to driving Mustafa’s car from Khayaban-e-Mohafiz to Dareji, where he set the vehicle on fire while Mustafa was still alive but semi-conscious.