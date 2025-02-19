KARACHI: Fresh details have surfaced in the kidnapping and murder case of Mustafa Amir, as a video emerged showing Armaghan, a prime suspect, opening fire on police officers during a raid, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

On February 8, police attempted to arrest Armaghan at his residence, but he resisted by firing at the raiding team, injuring a DSP and a constable. The footage captures Armaghan using modern firearms against the CIA police as they entered his house, forcing officers to retreat amid intense gunfire.

Court Proceedings and Armaghan’s Statement

Armaghan was presented in the Sindh High Court (SHC), where he denied involvement in the murder, claiming he was being falsely implicated. When asked why he opened fire on the police, he alleged, “They were committing a robbery at my house.”

Later, an Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) handed him over to police on a four-day physical remand. During the hearing at ATC No. 2, Judge Arshad Murtaza inquired about the number of FIRs registered against Armaghan, to which the government lawyer confirmed there were four cases filed.

Exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s Body Ordered

Following court directives, a medical board has been formed to oversee the exhumation of Mustafa Amir’s body on February 21 in the presence of a judicial magistrate.

The board is chaired by Police Surgeon Dr. Summaiya Syed and includes Dr. Shri Chand and Medico-Legal Officer Dr. Kamran Khan. The exhumation aims to uncover crucial evidence in the ongoing investigation.