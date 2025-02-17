KARACHI: The father of Armaghan, the prime suspect in the Mustafa Amir murder case, has claimed that his son operates a software house at home, as reported by ARY News.

During a hearing at the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday, Armaghan’s father, Kamran Qureshi, spoke to the media, expressing his lack of confidence in the police and the system. Qureshi, who referred to himself as the first “rock star” of the country, acknowledged his son’s struggles with drug addiction, adding that Armaghan needed treatment.

Qureshi defended his son’s actions when questioned about his decision to open fire on police officers. He likened the incident to an act of self-defense, saying, “Wouldn’t I open fire if dacoits entered my house?”

The SHC had previously heard a petition challenging the trial court’s decision to deny physical remand of Armaghan. The high court has ordered the accused to be produced before the court on Tuesday.

In relation to the Mustafa Amir murder, it was revealed that Mustafa went missing on January 6, prompting the registration of a kidnapping case. Armaghan was later arrested in the Defence area of Karachi.

Shiraz, a co-accused, provided critical details to the police during the investigation, disclosing that Armaghan lured Mustafa Amir to his home, where he was tortured for several hours with iron rods.

Shiraz further revealed that after rendering Mustafa unconscious, Armaghan allegedly taped his mouth shut and then transported him to Hub. There, near a mountain about two kilometers from Dareji, Armaghan poured petrol on Mustafa and set him on fire after confirming he was still alive.

The case has garnered significant attention due to its gruesome details and the involvement of high-profile figures.